Ritzville Man Arrested Following Rash Of Burglaries

An Adams County man is in jail after police say he was found in possession of stolen property related to several recent burglaries.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Ritzville Police Department executed search warrants at two separate locations in Ritzville this week, in the 100 block of West 6th Street and the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue, where they located several pieces of stolen property.

The discoveries served as the culmination of a multi-agency investigation into a rash of burglaries in and around the small community of roughly 1,800 residents in recent weeks.

Police also arrested 32-year-old Marcus Chamberlain on multiple charges related to the thefts. He is currently being housed in the Adams County Jail.

