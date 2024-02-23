Three In Jail For Separate Crimes In Adams County

Two men and a woman are in jail in the wake of two separate crimes in Lind on Thursday.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office first arrested 36-year-old Ashley L. Hendrickson of Lind on suspicion of auto theft after a car that had been reported stolen was found on her property.

Later in the day, 54-year-old David Scott Douglas of Lind was arrested for assault after he reportedly fired a crossbow at someone in the 300 block of West 2nd Street.

Deputies also took 46-year-old Sabrina M. Myers of Washtucna into custody for making false statements to them when she allegedly tried to conceal Douglas' presence inside her home.

Hendrickson, Douglas, and Myers are all currently being lodged in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville.