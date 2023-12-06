AZ Woman Killed In Adams County Semi Crash

An Arizona woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Adams County late Tuesday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at the intersection of North Paha-Packard and North Dewald Roads, when a semi truck driven by 57-year-old Paula Christine overturned.

After receiving numerous calls about the overturned semi, deputies arrived to discover Christine deceased at the scene.

At this time, the sheriff's office says it is not known what caused the truck to crash but it appears that there were no other vehicles involved.

The accident remains under investigation.