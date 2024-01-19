Othello Man Gets Six Years For Dealing Fentanyl

An Othello man will serve over six years in prison after being convicted on drug dealing charges.

Fifty-two-year-old Jaime Alberta Garza was sentenced to 78 months to be followed by five years of supervised release by Judge Thomas O. Rice in Spokane's U.S. District Court this month.

Court documents indicate that in October of 2022, the Adam's County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Garza was distributing large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Othello area.

He was subsequently arrested after the execution of a search warrant at his residence which turned up approximately 5,000 fentanyl pills and several ounces of meth, as well as a pair of firearms.

A subsequent search of Garza's vehicle turned up more fentanyl and meth, along with a bag of illegal marijuana and a stolen pistol.

Prosecutors say Garza has a lengthy criminal history which includes drug trafficking and several violent offenses.

The Drug Enforcement Administration assisted the Adams County Sheriff’s Office with Garza's investigation and the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Van Marter.

