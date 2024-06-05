16-Year-Old Mattawa Girl Dies Of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose

Police in Grant County have opened an investigation following the death of a 16-year-old Mattawa girl.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the girl's death is suspected to have been caused by an overdose of fentanyl.

"The girl’s father drove the girl to Fire Station 81 near Mattawa around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday after he came home during his lunch break and found the girl unconscious and unresponsive."

Attempts to revive the girl failed and she was pronounced deceased.

Her body is now in the custody of the Grant County Coroner's Office, who scheduled an autopsy today.

Foreman says Grant County's problems with fentanyl are easily similar to those found anywhere else in the state.

"We're probably experiencing the same amount of trouble with fentanyl, including overdoses, deaths, and crimes being committed for the purpose of using stolen items to obtain fentanyl. We have a big problem with fentanyl in Grant County."

The investigation is being led by the Grant County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET).

Anyone with information about the girl's death is asked to call the INET Tip Line at 509-766-3194. Callers can remain anonymous.