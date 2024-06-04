One Person Dead In High Speed Crash Near Othello

One person is dead from a single car crash on S.R. 26 west of Othello Monday night.

Troopers say a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 18-year-old Jace Kultgen-DeLeon of Othello was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when the car crossed the center line and rolled.

The car came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder.

Kultgen-DeLeon, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at Othello Community Hospital.

The passengers, all between 19 and 21-years-old from Othello, were taken to the same hospital with injuries.

Troopers listed the cause of the crash as speed. It's not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The crash took place at about 9:30 pm Monday about 2 miles west of Othello.

The three injured people were 19-year-old Rylan Bellatiere, 20-year-pld Luis Espinoza-Gonzale and 21-year-old Adrian Montemayor.

Troopers say Espinoza-Gonzale was wearing a seatbelt while Bellatiere and Montemayor were not.