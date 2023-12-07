An Ephrata woman is in jail after police say she was found trespassing and prowling at a property in rural Adams County.

Nineteen-year-old Tianna Gene Marie Trumble was arrested in the 1100 block of North Rand Lane near Schrag about 30 miles west of Ritzville at just before noon on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

Adams County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Juan Garcia says the property where Trumble was arrested has been a frequent target for crimes recently.

"The property in that area has been frequented by quite a few random suspects lately who are trespassing and taking items from the site or attempting to steal."

Garcia says the sheriff's office worked with the property's owner to install a live-streaming video surveillance system, which is how Trumble was identified and subsequently arrested.

"It's a pretty rural area out there, so we've been working with the land owner and we set up a certain surveillance that we have which allows us to get a notification when somebody's on the property in real time. That helps us be better prepared to respond to rural areas in the county. So we got a notification that a person was out there on the property and we had a deputy in the area who responded and arrived within minutes."

Trumble was booked into jail on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and vehicle prowling in the second degree.

