Man Arrested After Brief Vehicle Pursuit On SR-17

A Woodinville man is in jail after leading police on a brief vehicle pursuit in Moses Lake on Sunday.

Officers with the Moses Lake Police Department pulled over a car matching the description of one that had been reported stolen in the area of Pioneer Way and Hill Avenue at around 7 a.m.

"During the traffic stop, officers recognized the driver who decided to take off," says Sgt. Jeff Sursely.

Officers deployed spike strips shortly after the pursuit began, disabling the vehicle and forcing it to come to a stop about two miles away on State Route 17 near Kittleson Road.

Twenty-six-year-old George Zeno was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of DUI, vehicle theft, eluding police, and evidence tampering.