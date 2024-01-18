Man Involved In Chase Charged With 11 Felonies In Theft Spree

A 31-year-old Tacoma man accused of fleeing from Wenatchee police earlier this month is now charged with 11 felonies and seven misdemeanors.

Drake Evans-McGee was arrested on January 6 after police say he drove erratically away from a DUI traffic stop and led them on a chase before they used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

Police say they searched his car and found a handgun as well as a purse, ID and credit cards taken from vehicle prowl earlier that night in Wenatchee.

Evans-McGee was subsequently linked to numerous additional vehicle prowls and thefts in the Wenatchee area in and around the Christmas holidays.

Surveillance image linked to Drake Evans-McGee - Image from Wenatchee Police Surveillance image linked to Drake Evans-McGee - Image from Wenatchee Police loading...

He was arraigned in Chelan County Superior Court Wednesday and has a trial set for March 5.

Evans-McGee's felony charges include nine counts of Theft in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Attempting to Elude.

His misdemeanor charges include Theft 3rd Degree, two counts of Vehicle Prowl 2nd Degree, two counts of Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree, DUI and Operating Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock

Evans-McGee has previous convictions in Pierce County.