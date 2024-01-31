Man Arrested Following Moses Lake Burglary

A Grant County man is in jail after police say they recovered several pieces of stolen property found in his possession on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue in Moses Lake after receiving reports of a burglary.

Shortly afterwards, deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Office deployed a drone which helped police locate 25-year-old Melo Martinez in the 900 block of Wheeler Road.

Investigators say Martinez was discovered in possession of tools which had been stolen from several local businesses and admitted to taking them.

Martinez was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, trafficking in stolen property, and malicious mischief.

Police also located and recovered a dirt bike which had been reported stolen and returned it, along with the tools to their rightful owners.

