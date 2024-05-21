Ephrata Man Arrested For Alleged Bomb Threat, Assault

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he threatened to blow up his home during a domestic dispute on Sunday night.

Police responded to a residence in the 40 block of K Street Northeast at around 9:30 p.m. after the estranged wife of 40-year-old Nicholas Svetich called 9-1-1 claiming he'd assaulted her.

Court records show officers arrived and reportedly discovered the victim, Holly Svetich, with visible injuries. Police say the alleged assault was also confirmed by the couple's two children.

Nicholas Svetich then reportedly made threats to destroy the residence using an explosive material called Tannerite, which is commonly used for incendiary target practice.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene and neighboring houses were evacuated as Nicholas Svetich staged a brief standoff with police.

He was eventually taken into custody and a subsequent search of his home turned up multiple firearms, as well as over 60 pounds of Tannerite.

Nicholas Svetich is now being lodged in the Grant County Jail on charges of domestic violence and making a bomb threat.