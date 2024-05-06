Two Injured, Including Officer In Moses Lake Motel Shootout

A Moses Lake Police officer is recovering after he was reportedly wounded during a shootout with a domestic violence suspect Saturday night.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Motel 6 in the 2800 block of Driggs Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. when officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

"Shortly after the officers arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. One Moses Lake police officer was struck by a bullet. He underwent surgery at Samaritan Hospital and is recovering."

Foreman says the suspect, 37-year-old Zachary Allen Stockton, was also shot during the exchange.

Get our free mobile app

"The suspect was also injured and he was also treated at Samaritan Hospital, then released, and is now in the Grant County Jail."

The name of the injured officer has yet to be released, while Stockton is facing a lengthy list of charges.

The Central Basin Investigative Team has launched an inquiry into the shooting.