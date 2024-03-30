Leavenworth Has Openings On Downtown Steering Committee

The City of Leavenworth has two openings on its Downtown Steering Committee citizen advisory board.

The committee oversees the streetscape, tourism, and park improvements inside the Leavenworth Commercial District.

It reviews and recommends changes that are consistent with the Downtown Master Plan and the Old-World Bavarian theme.

A news release from the city said the Downtown Steering Committee’s role includes evaluating and studying new ideas from businesses, property owners, and residents to enhance business and tourism.

Qualifications include owning property or operating a business in downtown Leavenworth.

The release from the city said preference will be given to property owners and business operators located outside of the Front Street Commercial District area.

Positions will serve either a one-year term ending in 2024 or a two-year term ending in 2025. The positions are voluntary.

Term lengths for new committee members will be assigned by the mayor.

Interested parties who meet the qualifications are invited to submit a letter of interest via email, mail, or in person by 4:00 p.m. on April 19, 2024.

Contact Information to Letters of Interest:

City of Leavenworth

Attn: Sue Cragun, Executive Assistant

700 Hwy 2 | PO Box 287

Leavenworth, WA 98826