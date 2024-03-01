Where are the best grocery stores? And who are they? 

When you go to a grocery store and finish your shopping, how much time do you spend standing in line for checkout? I personally don't spend a lot of time in the checkout line. I go to the self-checking station and I'm out in a couple of minutes. But then I'll see somebody with their shopping cart piled high waiting in line behind somebody else with their shopping cart piled high. And I'm thinking, wow that's going to take forever.

So, there is this company that creates game apps for cell phones called Solitaired. (solitaired.com) They have lots of customers that use their smart phone games while they're waiting in line at the grocery store. They were curious to find out what their customers thought of the store they were in, so they did some research,

“We analyzed Google reviews from 3,000 individual grocery stores across 100 cities to highlight which ones stand out in customer service, food quality, prices, and yes, even the speed of their checkout lines.”

What they discovered is, by and large, the best grocery stores based on these Google reviews turned out to be Trader Joe's.

“Trader Joe's dominates this list with 45 locations, exemplifying its success in delivering a high-quality customer experience. The presence of stores like Central Market and Monnettes' Market in Toledo among the Trader Joe’s on our list indicates that smaller or less nationally recognized stores can also achieve remarkable levels of customer satisfaction.”

Looking at the top ten grocery stores nine of those were Trader Joe's. If you look at the top 20. You'll see #18. Is Trader Joe's at 5520 N Division St, in Spokane?

My takeaway from this. People who shop at Trader Joe's just love Trader Joe's. I know my sister does.

I have never had the joy of shopping at Trader Joe's. I've driven by one from time to time when I've been in Seattle. I guess I'm going to have to make a trip to either Spokane or Seattle and shop at Trader Joe's, and then I'll know the bliss that everyone else seems to be feeling. Until I pay the bill.

