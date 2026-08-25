Free Constitution Day Resources for Parents and Educators in Wenatchee

OK, let's go back. Do you remember when you studied the US Constitution in school. Honestly, I do not. I know we did, it seems to me it was when I was in junior high. But I don't remember what year, and I certainly don't remember who the teacher was.

There is an event coming up that celebrates the United States Constitution And offers up resources for parents, teachers and school districts to help them teach the meaning and the history of the United States Constitution.

Getty Images Getty Images

According to cmrli.org/constitution-day,

‘On September 17, Americans will celebrate Constitution Day. At the Cathy McMorris Rodgers Leadership Institute, providing Constitution Day resources to the next generation is one of our primary initiatives. We believe that if we want our constitutional republic to endure, young Americans must understand not only the document itself, but the virtues and values that make our Constitution unique and sustain our government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.’

Regardless of your political ideology, I think we all agree that our children and our children's children need to know more about the United States Constitution, and if you're a teacher, there are resources at your disposal to help you bring Constitution Day to your classroom.

Getty Images Getty Images

Where did Constitution Day come from?

In 2004. President George W Bush signed a bipartisan law that would require. every school and college that received federal funds to hold an educational program on September 17th on the Constitution. The purpose of the law was to make sure that every generation would have the opportunity to learn about our founding documents.

Resources for the classroom about Constitution Day can be found at the link below.

Constitution Day resources, click here.

