What is Washington states wine identity?

I have a few friends who are in the Washington wine industry, and I certainly have several friends who love to enjoy the fruits of Washington wine country. They all seem to agree that the potential for Washington wines is great, but some industry insiders feel that Washington state needs a wine identity, a grape or variety that is special to Washington.

Everything I know about Wine comes from the movie Sideways. Seriously, that's all I know, I've never been a wine drinker.

according to robbreport.com,

‘we pinpointed an ongoing crisis in the Evergreen State, one of identity. Washington is home to more than 80 different grape varieties, and it seemed that there wasn’t a dominant grape or style that the state could present as an instantly recognizable calling card.’

Well, sometimes it takes somebody from the outside looking in to see the potential instead of just the problem.

Robbreport.com says,

‘Star vintners Chris Carpenter and Gianna Ghilarducci have headed north to an area of Washington’s Walla Walla region known as Mill Creek to establish Jett, a new winery in the Jackson Family Wines portfolio. This prodigious duo—the same one responsible for Napa’s Cardinale’

This is certainly good news for Washington and for Walla Walla. The first wine to be released from Jett will be a Cabernet Sauvignon bottled in 2021.

Walla Walla has kind of turned into a sort of “Wine Mecca” with over 80 wine makers in the area.

I will have to call my oldest sister and find out if she and her husband are planning to go to Walla Walla to give it a try. (They like to do that sort of thing.) Then I can get her subjective estimate of its quality. (I would certainly have no idea.)

