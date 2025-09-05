Finger food. Now it's not food you make out of extra fingers like we used to tell our kids. (ok, maybe that was just me) It's the kind of food served at parties, so you don't need any utensils, just a napkin. And a little bit of coordination. (OK, sometimes a toothpick.)

The finger foods are easily recognized. Well, you got your meat and cheese platter. You got your cut up vegetables with ranch dressing, (God, there's always ranch dressing.) If you're a meat eater, technically you do have to get out the toothpick (no fingers please) for the Swedish meatballs or the Little Smokies. Do chicken wings qualify as finger food? I guess so.

Yes, pizza is also a finger food. (no forks allowed) But there is an organization that has decided to find out what the favorite finger food in each state is and the results I find just a little bit disconcerting.

according to. Casino.betmgm.com,

‘America has a serious finger food obsession, and we’re here to settle the ultimate snack showdown: which finger food is the most craved in every state? From classic sliders to posh caviar blinis, we’ve delved deep into Google Trends search data to uncover the most popular finger foods across the country.’

After looking at the list, there seems to be an amazing amount of diversity among states as to what the most popular finger food is. You'll find everything from Bang Bang shrimp. To watermelon, feta, skewers, and everything in between. Some of the most unusual from my point of view are the Buffalo cauliflower wings and Bacon wrapped dates. (Everything's better with bacon.)

Across the United States, you'll find some old standards that are always good. Pigs in a blanket, Sliders of every possible variety, Deviled eggs and chicken wings. But the bizarre bit of Information that leaves me almost speechless (I said almost) is according to this survey the most popular finger food in Washington state. Spinach puffs... Really? I don't think I've ever had a spinach puff. Oh, don't get me wrong, I've had some puffs, and I've had some spinach. But never a spinach puff. I guess I just don't go to the right parties.

I have a confession to make. My favorite finger food and this is only when I'm alone watching football is Fritos scoops and bean dip. Yeah, I know. I'm that guy.

Remember, I don't care what you think, pizza is finger food.

Enjoy your finger food, and if you're eating, spinach Puffs.

That's OK by me.

I'll pass.

