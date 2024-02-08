One Injured, One Arrested In Moses Lake Shooting

A Grant County man is in the hospital following a shooting in Moses Lake on Wednesday night.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at a restaurant in the 400 block of East Third Avenue when two people began arguing by the front door of the establishment.

Police spokesperson, Jeff Sursely, says at some point the verbal dispute turned violent.

"During the altercation, a gun was produced and one round was fired - injuring one of the parties."

Twenty-three-year-old Alberto Orozco of Moses Lake reportedly shot and wounded the 42-year-old male, who received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

Sursely says it appears the two men were known to each other.

"I believe it was a domestic-type problem, a family problem."

Orozco was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Grant County Jail.