A new health study of 260,000 men taking Viagra, Cialis or other ED treatments revealed they were less likely to develop dementia.

The risk was reduced by 18% according to the study's authors but more research into whether the erectile dysfunction treatments were the reason behind the risk reduction.

The BBC published the story on the drug's apparent effects on reducing the buildup of sticky gunk called beta amyloid in the brain and could be an important breakthrough in the way Alzheimers is treated.

The University College London researchers noticed that thousands of men treated for erectile dysfunction were developing a lower incidence of Alzheimer's than men not taking the drugs. This suggests regular use of the drug could have a greater impact on the disease.

Scientists also want to study if there is any benefit shown in reducing dementia in women.

Researchers have also been studying Donanemab, by Eli Lilly which slows the advance of Alzheimers in it's early stages.