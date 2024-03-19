WARNING: DANGEROUS INFECTION OUTBREAK IN 17 STATES, INCLUDING WA.

A Long time ago when I was in grade school, I remember having to stay home from school because somebody in our class had measles. Of course, I had no clue at the time but my parents were concerned so they kept me out of school for a few days and kept an eye on me to see if I had measles. It turned out I did not, but I did have a few days where I got to stay home, drink orange soda, eat ice cream and watch cartoons. (Yeah, I was that kid.)

When I became a parent, all our kids received the MMR vaccination and years later we did not think of measles as an issue, until now.

According to cdc.gov.

“As of March 14, 2024, a total of 58 measles cases were reported by 17 jurisdictions: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

CBS News is reporting that this would mark one of the steepest increases in infection for this time of year in years.

So, what is measles?

This is why you don't want to catch measles.

According to cdc.gov.

“Common complications from measles include otitis media, bronchopneumonia, laryngotracheobronchitis, and diarrhea.

Even in previously healthy children, measles can cause serious illness requiring hospitalization.

One out of every 1,000 measles cases will develop acute encephalitis, which often results in permanent brain damage.

One to three out of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications.

Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) is a rare, but fatal degenerative disease of the central nervous system characterized by behavioral and intellectual deterioration and seizures that generally develop 7 to 10 years after measles infection.”

You need to protect yourself, but more importantly, you need to protect your kids and your grandkids. Measles is no joke.

