It&#8217;s not just crispy, it&#8217;s Bacon, Cajun, Ranch McCrispy.

It’s not just crispy, it’s Bacon, Cajun, Ranch McCrispy.

Mcdonalds.com

By now, you know that this is the kind of thing that gets my fast-food Jones raging. You know how much I like a crispy, spicy chicken sandwich. And you know who I think has the best one in Wenatchee. But Mickey D's is firing the latest volley in the spicy crispy sandwich war. It is the bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy. It becomes available on Wednesday the 17th, and you know, I've got to try one. 

Mcdonalds.com
loading...

according to msn.com,
The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy is an updated version of the original Bacon Ranch McCrispy, which debuted last spring. McDonald’s describes the spicy new offering as “stacked with a southern-style fried chicken filet and bold, applewood smoked bacon” with crinkle-cut pickles and “finished with a creamy Cajun ranch sauce on the top and bottom of a warm, toasted potato roll.” 

Getty Images
loading...

I have to confess; I've never been a big fan of any variation of “ranch” but I'm hoping that Cajun Ranch we'll make it better. 

You will have the choice of the regular Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy or you can go with the Deluxe Bacon Cajun Ranch with McCrispy. (With lettuce and tomato.)  

Mcdonalds.com
loading...

I will find out more on Wednesday when I try it out, but right now for me, the best spicy chicken sandwich in Wenatchee is the one at KFC. In fact, I've got a little spicy chicken sandwich craving going on right now, maybe that's what's for lunch. 

The Bacon Cajun Ranch Mick crispy at Mickey D's is coming. And I must tell you, I'm a little leery of the who 

McDonald’s Debuting Crispy New Sandwich This Week (msn.com) 

 

The 9 Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in the Capital Region, Ranked!

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

 

10 Totally Random Facts About McDonald's Chicken McNuggets

Did you know it wasn't originally supposed to be chicken in the McNugget? Do you remember the original four dipping sauces?

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

 

Filed Under: KFC, McDonald's
Categories: Articles

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ