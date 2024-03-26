Wenatchee Area Easter Sunday Church Services

Wenatchee Area Easter Sunday Church Services

Getty Images

A selection of Easter services around the Wenatchee area;

Sage Hills Church 1601 Fifth Street, Wenatchee

--Saturday @ 10:30am and 6:00pm,  Sunday @ 8:30am, 10:00am and 11:30am

Grace City Church

--Sunday, 10:30am at Town Toyota Center 1300 Walla Walla Ave. Wenatchee

St. Joseph's Catholic Church 625 S. Elliott Ave. Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 7:00am and 9:00am (English). 11:00am and 1:00pm (Spanish)

St. Paul's Lutheran Church 312 Palouse Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10:15am

Hope Church 11 N. Chelan Ave.,  Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 11:00am

Eastmont Baptist Church 400 S. Kentucky Ave. East Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 9:00am (Spanish) and 11:00am (English)

First United Methodist Church 941 Washington Street, Wenatchee, WA 

--Sunday @ 8:00am

St. Luke's Episcopal Church 428 King Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 8:00am and 10:00am

Wenatchee First Assembly of God 1520 McKittrick Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10am

Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 9:30am

Awaken Church 2 Fifth Street, Wenatchee, WA

--Saturday @ 7:00 pm, Sunday @ 9am and 11am

Calvary Crossroads Church 1301 Maple Street,  Wenatchee, WA

--Sunday @ 10:30am

Columbia Grove Covenant Church 19 McElmurry Ln, East Wenatchee, WA 

--Sunday @ 10am

Service times were posted on church social media and websites.  If you have questions about pre-service activities, check with the churches directly.

Read More:  Seattle Considered Least Religious Big City in the U.S.

Read More:  Attacks on Churches in U.S. On the Rise

Get our free mobile app

10 Fun or Unique Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs

Eventually, they introduced more colors like neon, decorative stickers, and other decorations to offer more options. But now there is everything from gadgets that will rotate eggs to eco-friendly egg kits, here are a few fun options for Easter eggs this year.

Gallery Credit: Tony Hart

 

Filed Under: Easer Sunday in Wenatchee area
Categories: KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ