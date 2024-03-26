Wenatchee Area Easter Sunday Church Services
A selection of Easter services around the Wenatchee area;
Sage Hills Church 1601 Fifth Street, Wenatchee
--Saturday @ 10:30am and 6:00pm, Sunday @ 8:30am, 10:00am and 11:30am
Grace City Church
--Sunday, 10:30am at Town Toyota Center 1300 Walla Walla Ave. Wenatchee
St. Joseph's Catholic Church 625 S. Elliott Ave. Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 7:00am and 9:00am (English). 11:00am and 1:00pm (Spanish)
St. Paul's Lutheran Church 312 Palouse Street, Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 10:15am
Hope Church 11 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 11:00am
Eastmont Baptist Church 400 S. Kentucky Ave. East Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 9:00am (Spanish) and 11:00am (English)
First United Methodist Church 941 Washington Street, Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 8:00am
St. Luke's Episcopal Church 428 King Street, Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 8:00am and 10:00am
Wenatchee First Assembly of God 1520 McKittrick Street, Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 10am
Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 9:30am
Awaken Church 2 Fifth Street, Wenatchee, WA
--Saturday @ 7:00 pm, Sunday @ 9am and 11am
Calvary Crossroads Church 1301 Maple Street, Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 10:30am
Columbia Grove Covenant Church 19 McElmurry Ln, East Wenatchee, WA
--Sunday @ 10am
Service times were posted on church social media and websites. If you have questions about pre-service activities, check with the churches directly.
Read More: Seattle Considered Least Religious Big City in the U.S.
Read More: Attacks on Churches in U.S. On the Rise
10 Fun or Unique Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs
Gallery Credit: Tony Hart