Is the Double Big Mac coming to McDonald’s here in Wenatchee?

I've been known to visit Mickey D's a few times a week, but I can't remember the last time I had a Big Mac. I'm more of a. I'm more of a 1/4 pounder kind of guy and I confess I've done the Double Quarter Pounder once or twice. (No, not on the same day.)

So, imagine my surprise when I heard the other day on the news that the double Big Mac is coming back. it's not just any old big mac,

according to gee.dean@businessinsider.com,

“The jumbo-sized burger is returning to menus from January 24 at participating restaurants, McDonald's said Tuesday.

The burger contains four beef patties, Big Mac sauce, pickles, lettuce, onions, and American cheese. A standard Big Mac contains two patties.”

It seems that McDonald's has a larger purpose than just a larger burger. g.dean@businessinsider.com says,

“The item's return comes as McDonald's is overhauling its burgers, including making improvements to its trademark Big Mac. Changes include softer bun bases, more sauce, and caramelized onion cooked directly on top of the patties.”

But maybe I'm wrong, maybe bigger burgers is what it's all about. cnn.com reported,

“Last month, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNN that its customers are craving bigger burgers and that the chain is “working on that.” Selling a Double Big Mac is an easy way to offer a bigger burger, since it doesn’t require any additional work for employees and is made from existing ingredients.”

I'm thinking if you like a Big Mac, you're gonna’ love a double Big Mac twice as much. Like I said before, I'm more of 1/4 pounder kind of guy, although. chicken Nuggets sound good. Yeah, chicken McNuggets with hot mustard sauce.

