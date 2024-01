Sweets is exactly as her name suggests...the sweetest dog you will ever meet! The WVHS says Sweets is friendly, polite, eager to please, and she looks like a big adorable teddy bear.

Sweets is so easy on leash and she has the best smile, and is always so thankful for your attention and affection.

Sweets is waiting for her furever family to come and discover just how sweet she is.

Sweets has unusual markings

SWEETS

Age: 5 Years, 7 Months

Sex: Female

Breed: Akita / Mix

Animal ID: 55062928

Adoption fee: $250