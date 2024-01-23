Plum Named New Wenatchee Valley Pet of the Week
Happy news from the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. The shelter announced this week's selection for Pet of the Week, Sharee the cat was adopted.
The staff at WVHS have now tabbed Plum as the Pet of the Week
Plum is a polite handsome guy, and is this week's selection because he could sure use a friend.
Plum is hoping for a nice calm home with kind gentle people who will take good care and love him.
Meet Plum
Age: 6 Years 7 Months
Sex: Male
Breed: Domestic Medium Hair / Mix
Animal ID: 36356379
Adoption fee: $25
If Plum is not the right cat for your home, there are plenty of other wonderful cats at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society shelter that are in need of a furever home
Kiki is a 3 year old female tuxedo
Sarah is a 14 month old female tabby
Sheba is a 4 year old female
Gemma is a 7 month female
Geo is a 7 month old male
Butter is a 12 year old male orange tabby
Ruby is another senior, she is 12 years old
Milo is a 6 month old male tuxedo
Gerald is a 2 year old male tabby
Hiccup is a 2 year old male
Sophie is a 1 year old female tabby
Romeo is a 1 year old male tabby
Maggie is a 7 1/2 year old female calico mix
Greyson is a 9 year old male
Cindy is a 9 month old female
For more information on these adoptable cats CLICK HERE
Tips For A Safer Healthier Pet This Winter in Wenatchee
Hopefully, the coldest and snowiest winter weather is behind us and a return to typical El Nino weather patterns is expected.
However, more snow and icy conditions could return and depending on your elevation, you may be located where rain for some areas will still fall as snow in your neighborhood.
READ TIPS and reminders from the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society to improve safety and health for your pet for the remainder of the winter months that lie ahead.
