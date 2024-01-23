Happy news from the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. The shelter announced this week's selection for Pet of the Week, Sharee the cat was adopted.

The staff at WVHS have now tabbed Plum as the Pet of the Week

Plum is a polite handsome guy, and is this week's selection because he could sure use a friend.

Plum is hoping for a nice calm home with kind gentle people who will take good care and love him.

Meet Plum

Age: 6 Years 7 Months

Sex: Male

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair / Mix

Animal ID: 36356379

Adoption fee: $25

If Plum is not the right cat for your home, there are plenty of other wonderful cats at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society shelter that are in need of a furever home

Kiki is a 3 year old female tuxedo

Sarah is a 14 month old female tabby

Sheba is a 4 year old female

Gemma is a 7 month female

Geo is a 7 month old male

Butter is a 12 year old male orange tabby

Ruby is another senior, she is 12 years old

Milo is a 6 month old male tuxedo

Gerald is a 2 year old male tabby

Hiccup is a 2 year old male

Sophie is a 1 year old female tabby

Romeo is a 1 year old male tabby

Maggie is a 7 1/2 year old female calico mix

Greyson is a 9 year old male

Cindy is a 9 month old female

