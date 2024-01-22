Sharee & Other Adorable Cats at Wenatchee Shelter Need Homes
Meet Sharee-- The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of The Week
Sharee is a beautiful, and very sweet cat. She loves to be petted and when you speak softly to her she melts and wishes you could stay with her all day. She has striking green eyes that will win you over so come visit her and see why she is so special.
Sharee would probably do best in a quiet home with people who are gentle with her and enjoy her companionship.
Sharee
Age: 1 Year
Sex: Female
Breed: Domestic Medium Hair / Mix
Animal ID: 55096389
Adoption fee: ??
If Sharee isn't a fit for your family, there are other cats looking for their furever home
There are younger cats just past the kitten stage to senior cats looking to live out their remaining years with someone who can appreciate them.
Here is a look at the available cats at the Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter
Plum is a 6 1/2 year old male
Kiki is a 3 year old female tuxedo
Sarah is a 14 month old female tabby
Sheba is a 4 year old female
Gemma is a 7 month female
Geo is a 7 month old male
Butter is a 12 year old male orange tabby
Ruby is another senior, she is 12 years old
Milo is a 6 month old male tuxedo
Gerald is a 2 year old male tabby
Hiccup is a 2 year old male
Sophie is a 1 year old female tabby
Romeo is a 1 year old male tabby
Maggie is a 7 1/2 year old female calico mix
Greyson is a 9 year old male
Cindy is a 9 month old female
For more information on these adoptable cats, click here
