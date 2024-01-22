Sharee &#038; Other Adorable Cats at Wenatchee Shelter Need Homes

Sharee is the WVHA Pet of the Week/credit WVHS

Meet  Sharee--  The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of The Week

Sharee is a beautiful, and very sweet cat.  She loves to be petted and when you speak softly to her she melts and wishes you could stay with her all day.  She has striking green eyes that will win you over so come visit her and see why she is so special.

Sharee would probably do best in a quiet home with people who are gentle with her and enjoy her companionship.

Sharee

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Female

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair / Mix

Animal ID: 55096389

Adoption fee: ??

If Sharee isn't a fit for your family, there are other cats looking for their furever home

There are younger cats just past the kitten stage to senior cats looking to live out their remaining years with someone who can appreciate them.

Here is a look at the available cats at the Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

Plum is a 6 1/2 year old male

Photo

Kiki is a 3 year old female tuxedo

Photo

Sarah is a 14 month old female tabby

Photo

Sheba is a 4 year old female

Photo

Gemma is a 7 month female

Photo

Geo is a 7 month old male

Photo

Butter is a 12 year old male orange tabby

Photo

Ruby is another senior, she is 12 years old

Photo

Milo is a 6 month old male tuxedo

Photo

Gerald is a 2 year old male tabby

Photo

Hiccup is a 2 year old male

Photo

Sophie is a 1 year old female tabby

Photo

Romeo is a 1 year old male tabby

Photo

Maggie is a 7 1/2 year old female calico mix

Photo

Greyson is a 9 year old male

Photo

Cindy is a 9 month old female

Photo

For more information on these adoptable cats, click here

