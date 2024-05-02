More…. Apple blossom food in the park with Uncle Dave.

I know that you know that I have been going to Memorial Park for food during Apple Blossom every day, and now it's time for another update. Let's talk about Tuesday. (4/30)

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

Tuesday, I decided to try something that I have not tried for a long-time during Apple Blossom, and that's Zieglers Bratwurst Haus. For Zieglers, it's all about sausage. Pork sausage, Knockwurst, Weisswurst, spicy sausage, a beer sausage, Polish sausage, (That's what I had), a cheese sausage and even a German Wiener. You can also get a giant hand dipped corn dog. Prices range from $10 to $14.00.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

They heat them up and they put them on the grill. I had my Polish sausage with some grilled onions and some hot sweet spicy mustard. The sausage had a natural casing and when I took a bite, there was a nice snap and lots of juicy flavor.

photo by A, White photo by A, White loading...

If you're interested, they also have curly fries and beverages as well.

Moving on to Wednesday. (5/1)

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

Well, Wednesday I decided I needed a burger. So, I went to Whites American concessions. (on Orondo street) This is the place that I have gone to over the years where I could get a Buffalo burger, which is by the way, very tasty and this is also the place where you can get amazing corn dogs, (they should be proud of those corn dogs.) Curly fries. All that kind of stuff.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

But I went for the sirloin burger. (16 bucks with lettuce, pickles and cheese.) They threw the Patty on the grill and made it while I waited. It was very quick. They wrapped it up to go and I brought it back to work and had a bite as you can see.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

So, you might be asking yourself. What's Uncle Dave going to have for lunch tomorrow? And honestly, I don't know yet. I might go for the chicken teriyaki. (The Buddha Bowl)

We will see how I feel when I get there.

Apple blossom food in the park. Something cheesy is going on. (thequake1021.com)

It's Apple Blossom time, and it's food in the park in Wenatchee. (thequake1021.com)

Texas State Fair Food Finalists - Would You Eat These Specialties?