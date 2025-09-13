Right now, it is not an easy time if you're in the tech industry. Especially if you think your job is on the line. Microsoft has laid off workers every month for the last five months and most recently laid off another 46 workers. Since May, Microsoft has laid off over 15,000 workers.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The company is on a streak of layoffs right now, continuing one of the largest runs in its history. Since May, Microsoft has announced or confirmed layoffs each month. Some waves have been large, with more than 6,000 employees let go in May and an additional 9,000 cut in July.’

A Microsoft spokesman said in part “Organizational and workforce changes are a necessary and regular part of managing our business, we will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”

Microsoft has invested big in East Wenatchee with a data center and also in the Quincy area. I don't think I've met anybody that's upset about the expansion of Microsoft into our region. These projects were described by one electrician as a never-ending round of expansion and upgrades.

In the midst of all these layoffs at Microsoft, Wall Street seems to be giddy with excitement. When Microsoft reported its most current quarterly profits, earnings $76.4 billion, with profits of $27.2 billion, I have to say that that's way too many zeros for me. It makes my mind spin.

So, is this the new normal? Laying off thousands of employees while banking billions of dollars in profit. Look, it's their company, they can do what they want within reason. I don't know, I'm just asking.

