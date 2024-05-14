Tesla job postings in the USA go away. (A few come back)

Tesla (the car company) has gone through some massive growing pains. Now it seems to be going through some shrinking pains as they lay off thousands of people. Initially it was supposed to be a 10% reduction in the workforce but over the last few weeks there have been several rounds of layoffs, including the entire Supercharger team of 500 people. Outsiders see this as discouraging because the Tesla Supercharger network was one of the gems in their crown.

Now we have top executives quitting the company. Tesla has frozen all hiring in the United States. According to gizmodo.com,

“As of Wednesday, just three positions were listed on Tesla’s job board. They’re all for jobs to join its manufacturing development program in Texas, California, or Nevada, a seven-week training program that promises the “opportunity to transition into a full-time Production Associate” at a Tesla factory.”

That is a huge reduction in jobs available since May 1 when they were looking for 3600 people. So as of this writing, over 14,000 people have lost their jobs at Tesla.

Now, to add insult to injury, the Tesla factory in Berlin is experiencing trouble with protesters. Environmentalists in Germany are very upset with tesla. Tesla wants to expand their factory so they can build more cars, the environmentalists don't want them to do this because they would have to cut down more trees in order to make it happen. There's also some concern about water use in the factory.

As far as cutting down the trees goes, I don't understand what the problem is. It's not a natural forest in the first place. But they are trees, they are breathing carbon dioxide and exhaling oxygen so, that's a good thing, right? Several weeks ago, some protesters set fire to a power transformer that knocked the factory out for four days.

according to cnn.com,

“Tesla shut the factory Friday to all employees in anticipation of crowds gathering outside in protest against the planned expansion. A stoppage of the plant’s production lines this Friday was announced back in January, CNN affiliate RTL reported earlier this week, quoting a Tesla spokesperson. But with the protests “in mind,” the electric vehicle maker has decided that all other workers at the factory should also stay at home, RTL said.”

so, it has been “interesting times” for tesla in many ways.

By the way, on a completely different note, I saw a Tesla Cyber truck “in the wild” On Sunday Parked at Costco. (of course)

It made my day.

