The information that's found on your driver's license is important and a new wrinkle will soon be added that might help to save your life. I have never been in a vehicle accident serious enough to call an ambulance. (Thank goodness.) But it is something I think about from time to time as I make my drive to and from work on 97A.

Two Vehicle accident at a busy intersection John Panella loading...

Over the years it's not unusual when making my drive to and from work to see a deer standing on the side of the road, also, big horned sheep. Deer can be very skittish and at the last possible second can jump right in front of your car. Bighorn sheep, on the other hand, are less excitable, but if you're a smart driver, you're still going to slow down and pay close attention.

When arriving at a vehicle accident, 1st responders need as much information as they can get as quickly as they can get it and if it's an injury accident, they need to know, among other things, your blood type.

NHS Appeals For O-Type Donors As Blood Stocks Drop To 'Unprecedentedly Low' Levels Getty Images loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Washington residents can soon put their blood type on their driver’s license or identification card after Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a new bill into law Monday. Including blood-type information “can enhance emergency medical response, saving time and potentially lives in critical situations,” according to Senate Bill 5689.‘

This is important information to have on your driver's license. It's probably the first document that first responders will be able to examine to find out how to deal with your condition. Washington state is one of the few states that now will be allowing this information to be put on their driver's license.

The law doesn't actually go into effect until January 1.

Rescue team treating injuries in the field microgen loading...

Then the DMV will give you the option to add blood type to your license, although it will require some kind of proof from a doctor, a medical facility or a blood donation organization to verify your blood type.

Plan ahead and get that information added to your driver's license. It could save your life.

WA residents can soon add their blood type to their ID with new law | The Seattle Times

Arkansas passes law for blood type on driver's license



10 Healthiest Cities In America Boise is NOT doing well... Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola





Top 10 Healthiest States A new report says California is better than Idaho...at least when it comes to well-being. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman



