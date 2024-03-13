Schrier Vocally Supporting U.S. House Vote to Ban TikTok

Eighth District Congresswoman Kim Schrier strongly backs Wednesday's House vote that could ban TikTok in the U.S.

Schrier says the social video app is a threat to the country because of its tight association with the Chinese government.

"High leadership in TikTok is at high government levels in China, and I can't get into more details than that," said Schrier. "But suffice it to say that the Chinese government controls TikTok."

Strong majorities of both Republicans and Democrats voted in favor of the House bill that would ban TikTok in the US unless the app parts ways with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance

The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate, where one of Schrier's colleagues from Washington, Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell, chairs a key committee.

Cantwell is pursuing a different, and more complex, TikTok plan. She wants to create a durable process that could apply to foreign entities beyond TikTok that might pose national security risks.

Schrier said she looks forward to seeing the version that comes out of the Senate.

Meanwhile, Former President Donald Trump, who once favored banning the platform, is now against the House bill that passed Wednesday.

Some of Trump’s allies in the House were among the 15 Republicans who joined with some House progressives in voting against the bill.

Democrats are also facing pressure from young progressives among whom TikTok remains a preferred social media platform.