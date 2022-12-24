Rep. Kim Schrier Awards $4 Million to Chelan County Nonprofits

Rep. Kim Chrier awarded over $4 million in funding to local nonprofits in Chelan and Douglas Counties.

This funding comes from the $22 million Community Project Funding program, providing grant money to 15 nonprofits within the 8th Congressional District of Washington State.

Chelan Douglas Community Action Council (CDCAC) received $3,000,000, for a new Food Distribution center. Funding will ensure safe food storage, reduce travel times, and provide a space for volunteer and employee training.

Heritage Heights in Lake Chelan received $800,000 to go towards memory care services.

There are currently very limited resources for seniors with dementia, with no memory care facilities within 40 miles of the Lake Chelan Valley. Funds would go towards converting 11 units to memory care, allowing double occupancy and increasing senior housing.

YWCA NCW received $200,000 to upgrade their main building, and provide safe and stable housing for their tenants.

Funds will go towards a new water heater, upgrade their heating/cooling and electrical services, and install a new roof.

For more information on the 8th Congressional District nonprofits that received funding, click here.