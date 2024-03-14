WSU Extension Hires New 4-H Coordinator

The Washington State University Extension of Chelan and Douglas Counties has a new addition to its staff.

This week, the Extension announced that Sarah Fitzgerald has been hired as the new coordinator for its 4-H program.

4-H is the Washington State University Extension's youth development education program, which is run in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Fitzgerald says although 4-H is already well known for its animal and agricultural clubs, the program offers a wide variety of other subjects for area kids.

"There are more than a dozen different and unique 4-H clubs in our two-county area. There's raising animals, crafts and needlework, creative writing, painting, public speaking, and more. They've also added things like robotics and STEM camps, and it's all based on creating positive outcomes for youth."

Fitzgerald says there are already plenty of local children involved in 4-H, but there's always room for more.

"On any given day right now, there's somewhere between 150 and 200 kiddos enrolled and we're looking to increase that number. Especially since we can lean on this really robust offering of different project areas that lets kids engage with 4-H and make a difference in their communities."

Fitzgerald adds that the Extension is also eager seek out more adults in the area to become 4-H leaders.

A public meet-and-greet event for Fitzgerald will be held on Wednesday, March 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the WSU Extension offices, 412 Washington Street in Wenatchee.