Wenatchee Riverfront Railway Provides Train Rides and Petting Zoo for Easter Run

The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway gave residents some family-friendly fun with train rides and a free petting zoo for their Easter Run on April 8.

Between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families were waiting in line for a train ride, stretching alongside the railway station at 155 N Worthen St, Wenatchee.

Railroad Director of Maintenance Calvin Musser says he remembers riding the train when he was a kid and wants to share that with other families.

Wenatchee Riverfront Railway President Scott Cheek said they have wanting to put together an Easter event for a few years and held their first Easter Run in 2022.

"It was a pretty big success when it came to people coming out to see it," Cheek said.

For the petting zoo portion of the event, Cheek enlisted the help of his mother, Patti Cheek, who runs the Gone Country 4-H Club.

Cheek has been involved in the 4-H organization since she was a kid in 1962.

“I think it's great for the public to come and let their kids pet animals, but it's good for 4-H kids to talk to the public about their animals,” Cheek said.

Cheek also said this event will help the 4-H kids prepare for this year’s state fair.

4-H kids brought in six goats, a dozen rabbits, and two silkie chickens for the petting zoo.

Train rides were paid through local donations.