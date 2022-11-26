$20,000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Wenatchee Riverfront Railway

The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway was robbed of nearly $20,000 worth of tools and antiques on the night of Nov. 23.

Between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, someone stole over $15,000 worth of tools and materials, along with damaging the main locomotive and stealing antique railroad items.

Those who have any information on the stolen items should either contact the Wenatchee Riverfront Railway or RiverCom.

The railway will continue running locomotives between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 155 North Worthen Street.