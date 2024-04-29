Get ready for a "hot hot hot" summer east of the cascades in Washington!

This coming weekend, expect high temperatures to return to the low 70s. Apple Blossom’s final weekend in Wenatchee will feel more like summer than an early May afternoon.

As we look ahead to another summer in North Central Washington - the experts say we should expect even hotter temps.

A very Hot Summer Predicted For areas east of the Cascade Mountains.

Forecasters are calling for a brutally hot summer in North Central Washington, Central, and all of Eastern Washington.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced its "Seasonal Temperature Outlook" for June, July and August.

Weather forecasters say temps will be "above average" for many states in eastern Washington, eastern Oregon, and all of Idaho, Utah, and New Mexico. The above-average temperature forecast also includes wide swaths of Nevada and the Rocky Mountain states of Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado.

The NOAA's prediction aligns with The Weather Channel which also says to expect "above average" temperatures this summer east of the Cascade Mountain Range.

The Weather Channel 2024 "Could Be One Of The Nation's Hottest."

What to do when the weather gets hot?

HIt up Washington's Great Waterslide parks!

Your choice of Slidewaters in Chelan, Surf n' Slide in Moses Lake, and other great parks all over Washington.

Find one of the great swimming lakes in Washington!

Lake Chelan and Lake Sammamish are two great lakes to take your family when the temperatures soar into the triple digits!

