The Most Beautiful Places in Washington

If you have relatives from out of state coming to visit this year - here are some places in Washington to take your loved ones. These are the most beautiful places in Washington, according to the individuals who rate places on TripAdvisor.

Because I live East of the Cascade Mountains - We’ll start with locations east of the Cascades.

Coulee Corridor National Scenic Byway

The 150-mile Coulee Corridor was carved by ancient glacial floods. Breathe in the scent of sagebrush and make a stop at Sun Lakes Dry Falls State Park. Here you'll spot a jutting cliffside with a carved lip stretch of 3.5 miles. What you're looking at is a now-dry waterfall, once the largest in the world.

Steptoe Butte State Park

Visiting the 3,612-foot high point of Steptoe Butte will put you in the heart of the Palouse. On a clear day, you’ll be able to see 200 miles of beautiful God’s country. If you visit in late summer - when classes at WSU start - the hills morph from green to tan and look almost like dunes.

North Cascades National Park

Some call this the “Alps of North America” Come explore the 300-plus glaciers, numerous alpine lakes, and 400 miles of trails. Love to hike or trail run? You’ll love it - but bring the bear spray. Not into Hiking? Drive the scenic North Cascades Highway or take the Lady of the Lake and sail Lake Chelan to Stehekin - You could also take a float plane and enjoy the Stehekin bakery and take in, arguably the most beautiful peaks on the planet.

Here are the other nine beautiful locations in Washington

Washington’s waterways via ferry

Get the info and take a boat ride with this link and bring your camera/smartphone

Poulsbo

The Hilton Yacht (almost the size of a US Naval Destroyer) sails in to visit every Summer. Click here for more info on “Little Norway”

The San Juan Islands

I recently did some homework - and found the hidden gems of The San Juan Islands.

Hurricane Ridge (Olympic National Park)

Perched high above Port Angeles - You’ll want to visit this scenic park at least once in your life. Click for info and go!

Hoh Rain Forest (Olympic National Park)

It rains here. A lot. The Hoh Rain Forest is a key reason why the state of Washington is the best in America! Click on this link to get more info and check out some cool ferns.

The Wilderness Coast (Olympic National Park)

Oddly, a place in Washington I’ve never visited. Oregon Coast? Yes. Washington’s rugged Wilderness Coast? No. That’s going to change. Get the details here.

Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument

Mount St. Helens used to look a little like Japan’s Mt. Fuji - until the spring of 1980. Hiking and exploring this epic volcano is worth some quality time. Mount St. Helens trail and travel info.

