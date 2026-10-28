Cuffing season is here, which means a lot of us are either starting something new or trying to keep something going. And most of us are watching our wallets. The good news is a great date doesn’t need a reservation or a big bill. Some of the best ones cost next to nothing.

Out and About

Start with tastings. Wine, tequila, bourbon, whatever you like. Tasting events are usually inexpensive, come with a small spread of food, and feel friendly and social. They’re hard to get wrong. Lake Chelan Wine Valley has tasting rooms all over Chelan and Manson, so you can pick a pour and wander.

Flea markets are another sleeper. They’re free to walk into, and you spend only what you decide. You’ll also learn a lot about your date. Watch which oddball item they pick up and hold. Plenty of flea markets are around the Wenatchee Valley.

Fresh Air Is Free

Hiking costs nothing, and the views beat anything on a restaurant menu. My wife and I recently did the Icicle Ridge trail in Leavenworth. It’s about 4 1/2 miles round trip with 2,000 feet of climbing, so you’ll earn it. At the top, you get a view of Tumwater Canyon and iconic Leavenworth far below. You’ll probably talk less on the way up and more at the top.

Playfully coming down Icicle Ridge in Leavenworth via Connor Playfully coming down Icicle Ridge in Leavenworth via Connor

If that’s too ambitious for a first date, stick to walking trails. Try the irrigation canal paths, or the Apple Capital Loop Trail along the Columbia. Finish with a quick stop at Pybus Market for something warm to drink. Walking side by side makes conversation easy, since nobody has to stare across a table.

Stay In, but Mix It Up

Sometimes the best date is a couch and a blanket. Make it a bit different, though. Pick a movie outside your usual comfort zone. If you always watch action films, try a quiet foreign drama. If your date loves romcoms, try a weird 70s sci-fi movie. You’ll find out what the other person thinks of a film they didn’t expect to like.

None of these ideas cost much. They take some thought and the right company. For couples in the Wenatchee Valley, options are plentiful, and the best dates often leave stories that last longer than a dinner check.

15 Childhood Myths and Rituals We Swore By (and Some We Probably Still Do) Wishing at 11:11, lifting your feet over railroad tracks, and fearing Bloody Mary: the childhood myths and rituals we swore by. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz