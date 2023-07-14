Five Costco Food Items Recalled For Health Concerns

Members of Costco may want to check their freezers, refrigerator & food pantry. Here are five recent food recalls.

1 - Wawona Frozen Foods, from California, is recalling bags of 4-pound packages of recalled Organic DayBreak Blend that includes organic frozen strawberries, grown in Mexico. frozen fruit - shipped to Costco stores in 2022.

WHY THE RECALL: Federal health officials are looking into reported hepatitis A infections.

PHOTO CREDIT: FDA

COSTCO ANNOUNCEMENT: “Consumers should stop consuming the food and return it to their local Costco for a full refund. The recall includes only the following Best if used by dates and lot codes (no other lot codes are affected by this issue):

BEST IF USED BY 09/23/2023

Affected Lot Codes:

20108D04 20082D05 20088D06 20088D07 20108D08

BEST IF USED BY 09/29/2023

Affected Lot Codes:

20108D04 20082D05 20088D06 20088D07 20108D08 20108D09 20082D10 20088D11 20088D12

BEST IF USED BY 09/30/2023

Affected Lot Codes:

20108D09 20082D10 20088D11 20088D12

BEST IF USED BY 10/18/2023

Affected Lot Codes:

20108D04 20082D05 20088D06 20088D07 20108D08

2 - Vital Proteins is recalling its 24oz Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides that were sold between April 17, 2023 and June 14, 2023.

Vital Proteins Launches Feed Your Beauty Popup Store In Soho NYC JP Yim/Getty Images for Vital Proteins loading...

WHY THE RECALL: A potential foreign material contamination (pieces of one blue broken lid may be in one or more canisters).

COSTCO’S ANNOUNCEMENT: “There is a precautionary recall affecting a single batch code: item #1303463. No injuries have been reported due to this matter and the potential risk to the consumer is low. Return the item to your local Costco for a full refund. No other Vital Proteins products or code dates are affected by this issue.”

3 - Willamette Valley Fruit is voluntarily recalling select codes of Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend and Walmart's Great Value Sliced Strawberries is recalling products that were sold between October 3, 2022 and June 8, 2023 (purchased item #1399671)

FDA FDA loading...

WHY THE RECALL: The strawberries in this blend were sourced from a supplier where Hepatitis A contamination may have occurred. Hepatitis A has not been detected in this product, however out of an abundance of caution, we ask consumers to stop consuming the product and return the package(s) to their local Costco for a full refund.

COSTCO’S ANNOUNCEMENT: The recall includes only the following Best if used by dates and lot codes (no other lot codes are affected by this issue):

4224202 2/11/2024

4363202 6/29/2024

4018302 7/19/2024

4043306 8/13/2024

4313202 5/10/2024

4364202 6/30/2024

4042306 8/12/2024

4060306 8/30/2024

4314202 5/11/2024

4017302 7/18/2024

4 - Pescanova Shrimp Street Taco with Roasted Corn, Poblano & Chipotle Sauce between March 23, 2023 and April 24, 2023. (purchased Item # 1714492)

Pescanova Pescanova loading...

WHY THE RECALL: The potential presence of foreign material in the product. The foreign materials are pieces of plastic up to 5 millimeters in size. Do not eat the product, please return it to your local Costco for a full refund.

COSTCO’S Announcement: Affected units are labeled with lot numbers 230359, 230370, 230411. The lot number can be located on both the inner and outer packages.

5 - Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries, 4 pound bag, between October 15, 2022 and December 5, 2022. (Purchased Item #904984)

FDA FDA loading...

WHY THE RECALL: Due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

COSTCO’S ANNOUNCEMENT: Scenic Fruit, in cooperation with the FDA, is voluntarily recalling one Best If Used By date of this product Recalled product can be identified with the following on the back of the bag: V1090900 BEST IF USED BY 10/08/2024

INFO SOURCES: Costco, Federal Food and Drug Administration

