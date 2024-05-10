Eastmont Community Park to Ready Kids with FREE Helmets!

Parents are about to get a nice little help from Eastmont Parks.

How so? You may ask...

The Annual Bike Rodeo

Saturday, May 18th, 2024

10am-Noon

Eastmont Community Park

That's right it's back! I got to attend last year and man, that was so cool, informative, and fun!

What is a Bike Rodeo?

A Bike Rodeo is an opportunity for kids to get fitted for FREE Bike Helmets and learn road safety.

via GIPHY

For the record, not the gif above is *not what you will see at Eastmont Parks... Sorry.

What to Expect at the Eastmont Bike Rodeo.

There will be a safety course for kids that will take them throughout the park and out to the pump track where they will be able to do timed trials for potential prizes.

Free hotdogs and snacks for the kids as well while supplies last.

This Eastmont Bike Rodeo is designed for ages 4-18yrs, but all ages are welcome.

I say bring the whole family down and get fitted for that Free Bike Helmet, take the course, have a little lunch break and then go explore with the safety knowlege you just gained.

I had the honor of helping out last year with on of our Radio Stations, man, that was so cool. I brought my daughter along, she got to play, learn road safety and get her helmet. She still tells me things about bike safety that she learned last year. You best believe, I will be there again this year and with my little girl in tow.

7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington Cycling is HUGE in the P-N-W. Portland, OR is considered the best biking city in the United States. Seattle is ranked #9. Not one of Tri-Cities made the nationwide ranking. However, we do have a lot of fantastic biking trails. We have the 7 best. Do you have a favorite? And, is there one that didn't make our list? Let us know. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Video of Dirt Biker Eluding Police, Tearing Up Streets Of Yakima! Check out our break down of a first person view video that shows a motorcycle rider eluding police and tearing up the streets of Yakima. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!