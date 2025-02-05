Washington is Beginning to See More & More Green Porch Lights

Washington, it's time to light your porch green!

One of the most iconic and memorable advertising slogans occurred in the late 1970s by the Florida Orange Growers Association. They encouraged Americans to not only drink orange juice at breakfast - and any time of the day. You or your grandparents might remember the phrase: “Orange Juice its not just for breakfast anymore!”

The growing Green Porch Light movement is borrowing this classic marketing campaign.

What is the meaning behind green porch lights?

For nearly ten years, a green porch light meant showing appreciation and support for all U.S. military veterans. You might have seen green lights appear for the week of Veteran's Day on November 11th. Another popular time to fire up the green lights was on the first Monday of September on Veterans Day.

When did the Greenlight movement begin in America?

Walmart began the project on October 26th, 2015. Greenlight A Vet ramped up attention with TV commercials that year during the week of Veterans Day. The project aimed to support the many brave men and women who put their lives on the line for America.

Vets came home and faced a high percentage of unemployment without a net to catch and support them.

For its part in 2015, Walmart provided job training, transition help, and education. -MilitaryTimes.com

Memorial Day Parade honors Veterans Getty Images loading...

Green Lights. It’s Not just for Veterans Day anymore.

Veterans are assets to our community. A growing trend across the country has begun to see increased participation in lighting a green porch light to show your love and support for US military veterans.

A green light on your porch is usually displayed during a specific time of year. Still, organizations that support US veterans now want the lights to be a year-round symbol of love and support for veterans - the backbone of our American freedom.

