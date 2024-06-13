U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services Coming To Wenatchee Library

The Wenatchee Public Library will be hosting officials from the offices of U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) for three days later this month.

The officials will be providing people in the local area with easier access to services, since the nearest USCIS offices are in Yakima.

NCW Libraries Latinx Services Manager, Claudia Bovee, says there are currently over 2,500 lawful permanent residents in the greater Wenatchee area who are eligible to naturalize.

"We're really excited about it because it will really eliminate that barrier for folks who have to travel to Yakima or Seattle to get these services and might have their path to citizenship slowed down because of this."

Bovee adds NCW Libraries has been planning the event for some time now.

"USCIS reached out to us in February, so we sat down with them and talked about the possibilities and I thought, 'what a great way to celebrate the work that these people have been doing to become citizens'".

USCIS officials will be at the library from June 25-27 and begin by offering a free Naturalization 101 session for all members of the public on June 25 when staff from Wenatchee's Hand in Hand Immigration Services will also be available to answer questions.

On June 26/27, USCIS will host a series of private interviews with individuals who have pre-scheduled appointments and will host a naturalization ceremony for selected participants and their families.

NCW Libraries staff will also be available throughout the three days to offer support, make library cards, and connect people with library materials related to attaining U.S. citizenship.