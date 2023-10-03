Is your Washington State food, “In Season?”
There's nothing better than eating fresh from the garden fruits and veggies! But when we buy from the store, that can be just as tasty, as long as the fruits or veggies are in season. So, when are the best time for say, carrots? I did some "digging," and found out!
Fruits and Veggies - In Season Times:
Apples: August - November (Cold Storage until Spring)
Apricots: June and July
Arugula: May - December
Zucchini: June - October
Watermelon: August - September
Tomatoes: July - October
Strawberries: June - July
Rhubarb: April - June
Raspberries: June - August
Pumpkins: October - November
Potatoes: Year-Round
Onions: June - October (Stored in Winter)
Morel Mushrooms: May
Melons: August - October
Grapes: August - October
Garlic: August - November (Stored year-round)
Corn: August - October
Cherries: June - July
Celery: August - November
Carrots: June - January
Brussel Sprouts: September - January
Blackberries: July - September
Asparagus: April - June
Did your favorites make the list? If not, click here for more info.
There's something about fresh Asparagus for a side dish to complement a meal. My Mother has it growing wild in the orchards by her house, I always feel super spoiled when I get to take a big ole bag home.
Apples, I mean, is it even Washington State if we don't talk about apples?! Apple Capitol of the world and for good reason! We get to live in a state with the freshest apples known to man! Let us feast!
May your gardens be forever in good standing and your green thumb thrive!
8 Fresh Fruit Salad Recipes
Fruits and Veggies You Can Share With Man's Best Friend
Gallery Credit: Big Billy
How to Use Fruits in Sangria and Other Fruity Drinks
Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn