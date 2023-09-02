North Central Washington High School Football Scores

The prep football season kicked off Friday night with most schools in action.  Here is a rundown on the available scores;

Thursday Aug, 31st

Naches Valley 41, Cascade 7

Friday, Sep. 1st

Skyline 42,  at Wenatchee 7

Eastmont 28, at Mead 19

Cashmere 56, at Newport 13

Chelan 56, at Brewster 27

Manson 35, Cle Elum 6

Moses Lake 58, Ephrata 3

East Valley (Yakima) 42, at Quincy 14

Zillah 14, at Ellensburg 13

Reardan 14, Lake Roosevelt 12

Omak 56, Tonasket 26

Okanogan 47, at Columbia (Burbank) 7

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 50, at Oroville 18

Othello 27, Connell 20

