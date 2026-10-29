The Wenatchee Wild made a roster move with the Saskatoon Blades. Wenatchee acquired 2007-born defenseman Isaac Poll and a 2030 fourth-round pick. In return, the Blades get Wild captain 2006-born defenseman Josh Fluker and two fourth-round picks in the 2027 and 2030 WHL Prospects Drafts.

The reason is personal. “Josh came to us and said he needed to be closer to his parents,” said general manager Bliss Littler. Fluker made 176 appearances for the Wild and Swift Current and posted 41 points. The Wild wished him well.

Poll is in his third full season, with four goals and eight assists in 103 games for Saskatoon. A 2022 first-round pick from White City, Saskatchewan, he won silver with Saskatchewan at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Defenseman Isaac Poll via Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades Defenseman Isaac Poll via Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades

Three Goals in 82 Seconds

The trade came before Wednesday’s game, and the Wild played as if the moment energized them. They beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 7-2 at Town Toyota Center, the franchise’s first win over the Tigers in its Wenatchee era.

Levi Benson opened the scoring at 4:55, switching to his backhand after an intercepted clearing attempt. Rui Han made it 2-0 with 3:50 left, flipping a Caelan Joudrey pass into the top of the net. Kayden Longley’s goal-line takeaway set up Zane Torre 34 seconds later. Benson’s second goal made it 4-0 by the first intermission.

Career Nights and Howl-o-ween

Benson had a career-best three points, and his two goals were his first multi-goal game since March 5, 2025. Mathias Silaban scored twice for the first time in his junior career. Joudrey added a goal and an assist, and Longley had two assists, his first multi-point game with the club.

Carsten Leyerzapf stopped 36 of 38 shots for his second win of the season. Medicine Hat’s Liam Ruck broke up the shutout with a power-play goal that clipped the crossbar, and Dylan Cozens added another. The Wild improved to 5-6-1-0.

The next game is Friday at 6 p.m., when the Prince George Cougars visit for the annual Howl-o-ween game, presented by Central Washington Oral & Facial Surgery. Wear a costume if you’d like. After a 7-2 win, the building should be loud.

The Week That Was: In Photos (Oct. 29, 2026)