Weekend Events Around North Central Washington

Friday January 13th, 2023

Here's a list of fun things to do around North Central Washington, from checking out live fire dances in Leavenworth, to supporting cancer survivors with the Wenatchee Wild. You can also try snowshoeing in one the most beautiful corners of our Planet.

That and a lot more. Scroll and make some memories!

Scroll down to find events in

LEAVENWORTH

The Met Live in HD: Fedora

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH, 2023 @ 10am

Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Much-loved Met maestro Marco Armiliato conducts. Director David McVicar delivers a detailed and dramatic staging based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera’s three distinctive settings—a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. -icicle.org

Snowy Owl Theater

Tickets: General Admission $25 - Students $15

Click HERE to purchase online

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

7409 Icicle Road

Leavenworth, WA 98826

Snowshoe Strolls @ Fish Hatchery

Fridays 1pm-3pm

Saturdays 10am-Noon & 1pm-3pm

Where: The Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery

Beginner Level activity

Join Wenatchee River Institute naturalist guides on a one-mile snowshoe trail along beautiful Icicle Creek.

Cost: Adults (15+) $20 - Youth (6-14) $10

Free for children 5 and under (only 2 spaces available per trail group)

MORE INFO? Click HERE

Leavenworth Fire Dancers

Saturday from 5:00 pm - 5:10 pm

Front Street Park 820 Front Street, Leavenworth

Be mesmerized by the fire dancers of Cirque Cadia!

-More Info: Leavenworth.org

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The Christmas lights of Leavenworth shine bright every day until the end of February! Daily approximately 6 AM – 11 PM.

More Leavenworth event details:

CHELAN/MANSON

Lots to do and see…wineries, music, yoga sessions and more in the greater Chelan-Manson area. Find out when & where here: https://www.lakechelan.com/events/category/event/

QUINCY/MOSES LAKE

Winter Fest in Quincy

Come hang out with us at Sagecliffe Resort’s WinterFest for fire pits, s’mores kits, a hot chocolate bar, a chili cook-off, a send-off with snowshoes and paper lanterns, and a special winemakers dinner. -SageCliffe Resort & Spa

Live music from SageCliffe Resort & Spa, this weekend:

This Friday, 13th January, 08:00 pm, Winterfest Live Music: Aaron Crawford in Quincy

This Saturday, 14th January, 08:00 pm, Winterfest Live M usic: Scott Heuston in Quincy

SageCliffe Resort & Spa 344 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA 98848

(509) 787-8000

https://sageclifferesortandspa.com/

WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE

Crawford, McLaughlin and Simms - Storytelling Through Music

Saturday, January 14, 2023, 7:00 pm

Riverside Playhouse

General Admission Only - $15

On Saturday, January 14, Wenatchee’s Riverside Playhouse will turn into “Wenatchee City Limits” for Singers, Songwriters, Storytellers II, the second show in this series of productions. Aaron Crawford -A national songwriting and recording artist based in the Pacific Northwest and founder of Cascade Country who pays respect to the roots, instrumentation, and songwriting of traditional country music. Approaching his work with a blue collar mentality, Aaron has recorded several albums and has over 1,000 performances. www.crawfordaaronmusic.com Gavin McLaughlin -Based in North Central Washington and for over two decades has been providing bigger than life troubadour experiences to audiences. From wineries at Lake Chelan, to “the Gazebo” in Leavenworth to Lumen Field for Seahawks games - his music is a fusion of blues, reggae, rock and country. Jacob Simms -Has musical roots deeply imbedded in the the music of his youth, friends and family, and the beauty of North Central Washington. Jacob has been performing throughout Washington for more than 25 years as a solo act and with acoustic duos, blues bands, heavy metal groups and everything in between. -Mountain Music Productions

Presented by Mountain Music Productions & Avalon Music

Click HERE to purchase tickets

Pybus Market Friday Night Music: The Just-Us Band

Friday January 13th 6 – 8pm

Genre: Pop, Soft Rock, Blues with a little Country The Just-US Band is based in Wenatchee and has been playing a soothing and fun mix of rock classics, original and fresh sounding renditions of old favorites since 2012. The band features a mix of cover songs by The Beatles, Credence Clear Water Revival, The Traveling Wilburys, The Romantics, Tom Petty, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Band Members: The Just-US Band includes Heather Houtz and Bonnie McClain vocals, Kyle Flick guitar, Kollin Harmon drums and Mark Sele bass guitar. -The Just-Us Band

Pybus Public Market

3 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Fest

JANUARY 14 @ 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

WENATCHEE VALLEY MUSEUM & CULTURAL CENTER

Join us for our annual Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Fest held Saturday, January 14 from

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. This FREE event is a celebration of the rich diversity of our region. The City of Wenatchee will award the Annual Wenatchee Valley Uplift Awards during the program Visitors will experience the many local cultural and heritage groups that make up the tapestry of our community. Through booth displays of art, food, crafts, clothes, pictures, and more, visitors are educated about the many diverse cultures represented. Kids will learn and connect with the cultural traditions through arts and crafts. Each child will receive a passport, with their picture, and travel to each cultural booth where they will receive a sticker in their passports. The stage will come alive with performances of music and dance throughout the day. -WVMCC.org

127 South Mission Street

Wenatchee, WA 98801

(509) 888-6240

info@wvmcc.org

Wenatchee Wild presents Hockey Fights Cancer

Join the Wild in fighting cancer and for a specialty jersey auction!

Saturday January 14th vs. Prince George Spruce Kings

6:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Come and support HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT - sponsored by Confluence Health

(Specialty jersey auction – proceeds benefit the E.A.S.E. Cancer Foundation)

Single game - Partial and Full Season TICKET INFO:

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)