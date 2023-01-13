Skier Reportedly Caught in Avalanche Near Leavenworth

According to a post on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NAC) website, a skier was caught in an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday.

The report says the avalanche occurred while the person was hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain about 13 miles southwest of Leavenworth.

The person reportedly said a "wind slab" loosened from the snowpack and carried them down the mountain approximately 500 feet.

There were no reports of any injuries but the skier said they did lose some of their gear during the event.

The NAC currently has the east central portion of the Cascades flagged for high avalanche hazards and wrote on its website that there have been repeated avalanches between an elevation of 5,000 and 6,000 feet in that area over the past few days.