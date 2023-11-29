Mission Ridge Ski Instructor – Back for His 72nd Year!

This past January, Mission Ridge ski instructor Otto Ross celebrated his 97th birthday.

With Mission Ridge kicking off the season just after Thanksgiving, Otto is back at it, for his 72nd year teaching kids and adults how to ski!

CREDIT: Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort (Via Facebook)

Both of my kids learned how to ski at Mission Ridge.

We appreciate all of the kind talented instructors, including Otto! He does such a great job connecting his love for skiing and the mountains - with each and every student.

This video piece, made by David Mabee, is for Otto’s most recent birthday.

There were hundreds of people who shared glowing kind words to Otto Ross - Who for decades, has glowed kindness and joy.

Some of those kind words are shared below. Thank you, Otto!

Kathleen Mary Sewell

What a wonderful gentleman and instructor! He taught me to ski when I was 45 years old... a challenge for sure. He was in his 60's. I have never seen a more elegant skier.

Elaine Marj

Happiest of birthdays! You are a local treasure, Otto!

Bob Sween

I remember instructing with Otto in the 80s You are my hero

J Brian Addleman

You are my hero Otto! Others may worry that they are “going downhill”… but Otto lives to go downhill!! Cheers to many more runs, waist-deep powder, and bluebird days!

CREDIT: Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort (Via Facebook)

Tim Evans

Otto was Legend back when I lived there in the 70's!

Elaine Hanson

Otto Happy birthday you were a great neighbor in Orondo our kids loved getting goldfish out of your pond. You were also the first ski instructor our kids have you gave them the love of skiing. Thank you for all your years of dedication.

Cydney Harpster

Happy Birthday Otto!! Love you and miss you!! You’re an amazing Man!! So glad Mission Ridge has show-cased you!! As they should!! Thank you to them for that. You have given your all. Skiing and teaching all these years! Your love of the sport and your years of teaching… You express when you speak!! Say’s volumes, of the true you. It’s the core of your everyday life. Your outlook, compassion, and love for every day!! Is the foundation of your life. I have been honored to have had the time with you. And you have given a positive outlook on life. We all need to live as you do!! And it shows!! Thank you!!

Johanna Hall

I worked with Otto during my tenure at Mission Ridge. One of the coolest people I know, and one of my favorite people to ski with on a run in Bomber Bowl. I love this man!

Ed Bronsdon

WOW! Otto is AWESOME! Now that's a lifelong passion for learning, teaching, and helping others! Way to go, Otto and Mission Ridge!

Otto Ross - the early years CREDIT: Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort (Via Facebook)

INFO: Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort