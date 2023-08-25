Pasta, Bread, Salad, Give it All To Us! Best Spots in Wenatchee
I just ate pasta, and you know, I could eat pasta every day and love it so so much! I've tried just about every spot in the Wenatchee Valley for noodle, but what does yelp have to say about our options?
Top 5 Restaurants in Wenatchee WA for Pasta (Yelp):
Pasta Del Capo -
"This is a new food truck and my first time here. Lots of great choices but I chose to go simple because simple is the hardest to make a statement with. I had the Come And Spaghetti It which was a bigoli pasta with a marinara ragu meat sauce topped with parmesan and parsley. First impression was the flavors are bold, the sauce was thick and flavorful and the meat was lean so the sauce was not oily..." - Steve
Garlini's Napoletana -
"We love this place! Absolutely wonderful food and wonderful service every time we come here!
Bartenders and wait staff are always on point, food is consistently excellent." - Dave D
Visconti's -
"The food, the service, is all fantastic. We love coming here and every chance we get to stop by we do. They even let our kids have some of the grapes outside. A+, you won't be disappointed." - Jon H
Tastebuds -
"What an absolutely lovely place! Get the Loaded Nachos...they will not disappoint! Fresh and tasty!!! We also really enjoyed the bruschetta, twice! Hubby enjoyed the Old Fashioned. Daughter and I got a local red blend from Jones of Washington. Can't wait to come back!!!" - Darcie B
Saddle Rock Pub and Brewery -
"Some good local beers and delicious pizza. For a casual night, this is a fine spot. The service was good." - Shelley R
