Man Recovering After Jump From Odabashian Bridge

A 37-year-old man is recovering after troopers say he jumped off the Odabashian Bridge into the Columbia River just after noon Saturday.

Andrew J. Hickman was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus under involuntary commitment.

Troopers say Hickman jumped off the bridge for unknown reasons as the roadway was not blocked.

The State Patrol listed the incident as a possible suicide attempt.

The extent of Hickman's injuries is not known.

Under the Involuntary Treatment Act in Washington, a person is typically referred by family members, first responders, or care providers for an investigation/evaluation.

The referrals arise from concerns about a person's safety, history, and presentation of mental disorder or substance use disorder.